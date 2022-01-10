Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Drops By 27.2%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AirNet Technology stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of AirNet Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTE stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. AirNet Technology has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33.

AirNet Technology, Inc engages in selling advertising time slots on air travel advertising network. It also sells advertisements on digital television screens on the airplanes. The company was founded by Herman Man Guo in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

