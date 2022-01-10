Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

GILD opened at $71.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.61. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

