Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Raymond James in a report released on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $109.07 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $109.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 31.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 25.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

