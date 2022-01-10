Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 334,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 137,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, CFO David M. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $184,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aviat Networks by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.5% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 11.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

AVNW opened at $31.40 on Monday. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

