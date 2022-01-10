Truist Securiti Comments on Albany International Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albany International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Albany International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of AIN opened at $89.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.38.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,516,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Albany International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Albany International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Albany International by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.