Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities lowered Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Vonage from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered Vonage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Vonage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of VG stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.53, a PEG ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

