World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $210.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $265.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.96 and its 200 day moving average is $200.52.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,713 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.76, for a total value of $658,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $3,848,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

