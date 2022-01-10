XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of XOMA opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.24 million, a PE ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 0.82. XOMA has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that XOMA will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of XOMA by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in XOMA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in XOMA by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in XOMA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in XOMA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

