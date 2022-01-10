Comparing Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) & Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Adyen and Zscaler, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adyen 0 4 9 0 2.69 Zscaler 2 6 19 0 2.63

Zscaler has a consensus price target of $363.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.99%. Given Zscaler’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zscaler is more favorable than Adyen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Adyen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Zscaler shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Zscaler shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adyen and Zscaler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adyen N/A N/A N/A Zscaler -39.13% -45.93% -11.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adyen and Zscaler’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adyen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zscaler $673.10 million 54.43 -$262.03 million ($2.17) -120.52

Adyen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zscaler.

Summary

Zscaler beats Adyen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs. The company's platform services a range of merchants across various verticals, connecting them directly to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods and providing data insights. Adyen N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K. Kailash in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

