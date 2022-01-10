Zacks: Analysts Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $562.39 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce sales of $562.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $565.90 million and the lowest is $557.00 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $762.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 18.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,919 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.3% during the third quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 9,296,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth about $192,163,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $63.57 on Monday. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

