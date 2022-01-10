Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.05.

ERF opened at C$14.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.09. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$14.44.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,202.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 299,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,610,368.01.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

