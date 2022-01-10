National Bankshares Cuts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$11.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

TSE DPM opened at C$7.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.81. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$6.99 and a twelve month high of C$9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$204.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.2799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 32,900 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total value of C$309,260.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Ryan Dorfman sold 37,100 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$333,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,000. Insiders have purchased a total of 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $863,768 in the last ninety days.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.