Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$76.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.71.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

TSE:CNQ opened at C$59.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$28.67 and a 1 year high of C$59.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.40. The company has a market cap of C$70.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total transaction of C$267,878.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$110,131,182.02. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,389,163.70. Insiders sold a total of 306,329 shares of company stock valued at $16,497,056 over the last quarter.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.