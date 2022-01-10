Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) PT Raised to C$24.25 at Acumen Capital

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its price objective increased by Acumen Capital from C$24.00 to C$24.25 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AD.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.89.

AD.UN opened at C$18.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.16. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of C$14.77 and a 52 week high of C$20.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$847.60 million and a PE ratio of 6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.28%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

