Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will earn $3.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.39. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.03.

DVN opened at $48.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

