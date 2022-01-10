FY2021 EPS Estimates for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Reduced by Analyst

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.99). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $649.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 25.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 38,363 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at about $874,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 22.6% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 588.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after buying an additional 1,006,200 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.