Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for MSCI Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for MSCI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $713.00 target price on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.57.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $552.00 on Monday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

