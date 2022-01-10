Oppenheimer Weighs in on Yum! Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Yum! Brands in a report issued on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $135.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 92,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

