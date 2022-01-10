Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $10.89 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $10.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.00. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.06 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

FANG opened at $121.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.29. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,282.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

