Mattioli Woods’ (MTW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,014 ($13.66) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 970 ($13.07) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Thursday. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.66) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Shares of MTW opened at GBX 837.50 ($11.29) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 852.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 794.50. Mattioli Woods has a 52 week low of GBX 673.55 ($9.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 908 ($12.24). The company has a market capitalization of £424.40 million and a PE ratio of 167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.