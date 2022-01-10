Berenberg Bank Trims Tharisa (LON:THS) Target Price to GBX 180

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on THS. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.10) target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.10) target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Tharisa stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Tharisa has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 156 ($2.10). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.29. The stock has a market cap of £333.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

