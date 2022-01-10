Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZS. Truist increased their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Zscaler from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zscaler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $364.85.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $261.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.68. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $2,416,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,267 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,892. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

