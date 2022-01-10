The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 2,600 Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,600 ($35.04) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.99) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($25.13) to GBX 2,089 ($28.15) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.97) to GBX 2,100 ($28.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($27.46) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.69) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,297 ($30.95).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,739 ($23.43) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,648.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,552.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £133.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,227 ($16.53) and a one year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($24.44).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.69%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

