Paycor HCM Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 17th (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM’s (NASDAQ:PYCR) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 17th. Paycor HCM had issued 18,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $425,500,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.54.

PYCR stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $367,906,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

