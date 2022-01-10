APx Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:APXIU) Quiet Period Set To End on January 17th

APx Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:APXIU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 17th. APx Acquisition Corp I had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of APXIU stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. APx Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

