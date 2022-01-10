Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) Short Interest Down 18.2% in December

Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERGO opened at $0.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Entia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.

Get Entia Biosciences alerts:

About Entia Biosciences

Entia Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the discovery, formulation, production and marketing of functional ingredients that can be used in branded medical foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and other products. The firm markets nutraceutical products under the GROH and SANO brands direct to consumers online and through hair salons and other resellers in North America.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Entia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.