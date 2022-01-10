Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s (NASDAQ:PECO) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s (NASDAQ:PECO) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 11th. Phillips Edison & Company Inc had issued 17,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $476,000,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. After the expiration of Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

PECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.