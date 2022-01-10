Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Update

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 73,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWP opened at $5.96 on Monday. Forward Pharma A/S has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $20.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

