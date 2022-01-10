AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a £100 ($134.75) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($134.75) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a £105 ($141.49) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a £105 ($141.49) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.28) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,674.62 ($130.37).

AZN opened at GBX 8,399 ($113.18) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £130.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,625.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,584.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($90.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,523 ($128.33).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

