HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 530 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.14) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.74) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.33) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 390 ($5.26) to GBX 480 ($6.47) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 487.75 ($6.57).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 482.30 ($6.50) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 441.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 416.73. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 344.46 ($4.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 482.60 ($6.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £97.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.85.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($226,053.12).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.