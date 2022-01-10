Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target Increased to GBX 31 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 30 ($0.40) to GBX 31 ($0.42) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON:BSE opened at GBX 16.30 ($0.22) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.79. Base Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 19 ($0.26). The company has a market capitalization of £192.02 million and a P/E ratio of 23.29.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

