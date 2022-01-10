Fresnillo’s (FRES) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FRES. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.45) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.06) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.13) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.06) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,113.13 ($15.00).

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 819.80 ($11.05) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company has a market capitalization of £6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 742.60 ($10.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,258.33 ($16.96). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 900.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 846.65.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

