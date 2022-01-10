OrganiGram (OGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 11th. Analysts expect OrganiGram to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.
OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$24.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.89 million.
TSE OGI opened at C$2.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$643.23 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 9.92. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00.
About OrganiGram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.
