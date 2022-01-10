OrganiGram (OGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 11th. Analysts expect OrganiGram to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$24.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.89 million.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

TSE OGI opened at C$2.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$643.23 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 9.92. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00.

OGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.41.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.