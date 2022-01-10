Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) vs. Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Critical Comparison

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 6.59% 6.01% 2.32% Starwood Property Trust 39.56% 11.63% 0.70%

93.9% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Equinix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Equinix and Starwood Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 6 12 1 2.74 Starwood Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

Equinix presently has a consensus target price of $885.59, indicating a potential upside of 14.28%. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus target price of $28.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.39%. Given Equinix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Starwood Property Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equinix and Starwood Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $6.00 billion 11.63 $369.78 million $4.75 163.15 Starwood Property Trust $1.14 billion 6.32 $331.69 million $1.59 15.64

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Starwood Property Trust. Starwood Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Equinix has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $11.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Equinix pays out 241.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Starwood Property Trust pays out 120.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Starwood Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Starwood Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Equinix beats Starwood Property Trust on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Jay Steven Adelson and Albert M. Avery, IV on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending segment includes commercial first and subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, certain residential mortgage loan, and other real estate debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment consists of acquisition and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multi-family properties, that are held for investment. The Infrastructure Lending Segment engages primarily in originating, acquiring, financing and managing infrastructure debt investments. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing comprises servicing business that manages and works out problem assets, investment business that acquires and manages unrated, investment grade and non-investment grade

