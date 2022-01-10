Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to report $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.55 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $7.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $106.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average is $107.13. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $78.52 and a 1 year high of $125.01.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

