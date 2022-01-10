Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.12. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBCP shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

