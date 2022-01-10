Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) & CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Avinger alerts:

This table compares Avinger and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -162.98% -109.27% -46.31% CVRx N/A N/A N/A

11.5% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avinger and CVRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $8.76 million 5.02 -$19.01 million ($0.24) -1.92 CVRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CVRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avinger.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Avinger and CVRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00 CVRx 0 0 3 0 3.00

Avinger presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 389.13%. CVRx has a consensus target price of $23.41, indicating a potential upside of 122.29%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than CVRx.

Summary

CVRx beats Avinger on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc. develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs. The company serves patients and healthcare professionals. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.