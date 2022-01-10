Analysts Offer Predictions for Natera, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Natera in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($4.81) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Get Natera alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on NTRA. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $75.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. Natera has a 1 year low of $74.87 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.51.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $126,231.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,574 shares of company stock worth $12,898,359. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 5,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.