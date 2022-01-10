Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €148.70 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($168.98) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €145.96 ($165.86).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €165.40 ($187.95) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €154.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €132.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Sixt has a 1-year low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($193.52). The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 33.46.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

