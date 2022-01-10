Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €148.70 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2022

Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($168.98) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €145.96 ($165.86).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €165.40 ($187.95) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €154.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €132.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Sixt has a 1-year low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($193.52). The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 33.46.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.