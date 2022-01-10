Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €44.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jenoptik currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €35.86 ($40.75).

JEN opened at €35.12 ($39.91) on Friday. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a 52-week high of €37.76 ($42.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.13.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

