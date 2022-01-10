FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lemonade, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lemonade in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.92) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.94). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lemonade’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.25) EPS.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Lemonade by 7.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lemonade by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 26.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,300 over the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

