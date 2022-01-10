Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Set at C$2.25 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CXB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of CXB opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

