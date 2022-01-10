FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.65. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OVV. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $37.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,958,000 after purchasing an additional 86,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ovintiv by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after buying an additional 621,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,692,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,513,000 after buying an additional 364,272 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -24.67%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

