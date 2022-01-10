Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $675,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,298,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after acquiring an additional 313,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 79.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,267,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,523,000 after acquiring an additional 138,844 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.