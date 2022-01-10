FY2021 EPS Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stelco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $19.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $20.14. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco (TSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$7.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$6.20 by C$1.40. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion.

Stelco has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$26.50.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.