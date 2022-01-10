SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Jonathan Davies Purchases 49 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Jonathan Davies bought 49 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £123.97 ($167.05).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 55 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £125.95 ($169.72).

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 257.80 ($3.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. SSP Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 209.17 ($2.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 244.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 260.18.

Several research analysts have commented on SSPG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 350 ($4.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.05) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.72) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 320 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 350.38 ($4.72).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

