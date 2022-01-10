SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Jonathan Davies Purchases 49 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Jonathan Davies bought 49 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £123.97 ($167.05).
Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 55 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £125.95 ($169.72).
Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 257.80 ($3.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. SSP Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 209.17 ($2.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 244.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 260.18.
SSP Group Company Profile
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.