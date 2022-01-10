Stephen Ian Jenkins Acquires 258,398 Shares of Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE) Stock

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE) insider Stephen Ian Jenkins acquired 258,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($26.07) per share, with a total value of £5,000,001.30 ($6,737,638.19).

Shares of SAVE opened at GBX 25.80 ($0.35) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £257.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84. Savannah Energy PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 16 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 26 ($0.35).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

