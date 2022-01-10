Prosper (PROS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.01 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $5.01 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002315 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prosper has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00050506 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002609 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010313 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PROSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.