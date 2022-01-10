WOO Network Price Up 0% This Week (WOO)

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, WOO Network has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One WOO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002289 BTC on exchanges. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $552.57 million and approximately $34.94 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00066579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005735 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO Network is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,991,373,745 coins and its circulating supply is 574,262,536 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling WOO Network

