ColossusXT (COLX) Price Up 395.5% This Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 395.5% higher against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $3.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009809 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000196 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001201 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,427,766,786 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

